Although Netflix definitely has the superior selection of Horror choices, Hulu has got you covered on some unique titles too. The streaming service built its reputation with its TV offerings, but it’s quietly turned into a fine place to watch movies. We didn’t have to look too hard to find some scary must-sees, from bona fide classics to cult favorites. So here are the 10 best horror movies on Hulu.

Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Run Time: 95 min | IMDb: 7/10

Chris Hemsworth stars in this Whedon creation directed by Drew Goddard that’ll make you wary of ever going on a mountain retreat again. Hemsworth plays one of a group of five friends who head to the woods for some R&R. The remote cabin they stay at quickly becomes a hellish prison they struggle to escape from.

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Run Time: 89 min | IMDb: 6.1/10

Rob Zombie’s cult classic still manages to scare the ever-living sh*t out of us, even if its main villains are a group of backwater clowns. The film follows two young couples with a murder kink who go on a trip to try to uncover some true crime legends. That whole “be careful what you wish for” saying comes into play when they’re taken hostage and terrorized by a family of inbred circus people who find increasingly inventive, gruesome ways to hurt them. You know, because it’s fun.

Tragedy Girls (2017)

Run Time: 98 min | IMDb: 6/10

Two friends, McKayla and Sadie, run a blog called “Tragedy Girls” and are desperate for new followers. So desperate that they’ll do anything to become more popular — yes, this includes murder. As their actions continue to drive their small town into a frenzy, the two friends relish in the fact that they’re becoming real-life horror icons in the process.

Hellraiser (1987)

Run Time: 94 min | IMDb: 7/10

Clive Barker became one of the leading voices of horror in the 1980s thanks to the graphic, bloody, sexually frank stories found in his Books of Blood collections. For his directorial debut, Barker turned to his novella The Hellbound Heart, the story of a mysterious puzzle box and the demonic creature it unleashes. It remains an effective combination of scares and kinkiness, filled with creepy images and the unforgettable Cenobites, the strangely reasonable-sounding monsters who’ve lost any distinction between pain and pleasure.

Paranormal Activity (2010) (requires Showtime)

Run Time: 86 min | IMDb: 6.3/10

The found footage genre certainly seems done to death, but the first Paranormal Activity is still a lot of fun and fright. Although it certainly spawned some not as great sequels and inspired plenty of copy cats, the original should be on anyone’s Halloween horror list. The jump scare-galore film focuses on a married couple’s attempt to figure out and put an end to the supernatural occurrences happening in their home.

The Host (2006)

Run Time: 119 min | IMDb: 7.0/10

#BongHive rejoice! Hulu’s giving us even more reasons to tap into the director’s eclectic collection of genre films with this monster-run-amock movie, which was first inspired by reports of a fish with an S-shaped spine being caught in the Han River. For The Host, Bong Joon-Ho made the creature significantly more menacing, as it eventually emerges from the Han River and causes immense havoc. Local snack bar vendor Park Gang-du (Song Kang-ho) tries to escape with his daughter, before realizing he’s escaped with the wrong girl. Soon, the U.S. military arrives and quarantines all those who’ve come into contact with the creature, making Park Gang-du’s attempts to rescuing his daughter from the creature’s lair significantly more difficult. It’s thrilling and imaginative and the perfect post-Parasite watch.

Children Of The Corn (1984)

Run Time: 92 min | IMDb: 5.7/10

Based on the short story by Stephen King, Children Of The Corn is set in the fictitious town of Gatlin, Nebraska, where children are drawn to ritualistically murder both the local adults and hapless passers-by to ensure a plentiful corn harvest. They act on the whims of “He who walks behind the rows,” a mysterious, bloodthirsty deity. The film’s become something of a cult classic, spawning eight sequels, as well as a TV remake in 2009 that more closely followed King’s original story.

Pet Sematary (2019)

Run Time: 101 min | IMDb: 5.7/10

This Stephen King adaptation isn’t as terrifying as its predecessor but it is bolstered by some good performances. If you’ve seen the original flick, not much has changed story-wise. Jason Clarke plays Dr. Louis Creed, a family man who relocates to rural Maine with his wife and young child (a girl named Ellie this time). They discover their new home is right next to an ancient burial ground and all hell breaks loose soon after. Clarke and John Lithgow make this thing watchable, even when the scares lose their jump-factor.

Let The Right One In (2008)

Run Time: 115 min | IMDb: 7.9/10

For a great tale of bullying and revenge that would pair well with Carrie, look no further than this Swedish film from director Tomas Alfredson in which a picked-on boy meets a new friend who’s not exactly who she appears to be. There have been so many vampire stories over the years it’s easy to think that all the possibilities have been wrung from the concept. Yet this sweet, bloody, and ultimately unsettling story finds a new twist.

Overlord (2018)

Run Time: 110 min | IMDb: 6.6/10

Wyatt Russell stars in this adventure horror flick about a group of American soldiers who uncover a horrible secret behind enemy lines on D-Day. There’s gore, there’s ridiculousness, there’s a surprisingly good cast. It’s really all you can ask for in a scary movie.

Little Monsters (2019)

Run Time: 93 min | IMDb: 6.3/10

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o stars in this darkly comedic zombie flick, playing a plucky schoolteacher charged with keeping her class safe amidst a surprise zombie outbreak. Josh Gad joins her as Teddy, an obnoxious television personality who hosts the class on the field trip gone wrong and, with the help of a washed-up musician, the three try to fight off the undead — and not kill each other in the process. It’s a nice change of pace to see Nyong’o flexing her comedy muscles and there’s enough gore and thrills to keep horror fans on the edge of their seats.

