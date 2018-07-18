Criterion

Indies are often thought of as low-budget, passion projects. They’re the answer to the summer blockbuster and the superhero franchises of the world. Instead of blowing sh*t up and overloading us with CGI, they bring something different to the table. A reserved, refined, authentic storytelling ability. They’re quirky, coming-of-age narratives and messy relationship dramas. They’re meandering portraits of the Midwest and crime thrillers in the wilderness. They’re cult-favorite horror flicks and macabre comedies. An indie doesn’t ascribe to one genre but it usually sports some big talent and even bigger themes in its narrative. In other words, an independent film is one with something to say.

Here are 10 of the most interesting indies currently available on Netflix.

Related: The 25 Best Comedies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

IFC

Frances Ha (2012)

Run Time: 86 min | IMDb: 7.4/10

Before Greta Gerwig was directed Oscar-nominated coming-of-age dramas, she was writing and starring in this black-and-white dramedy about a young woman also trying to find her way in the professional dance world of New York City. Gerwig is magnetic in the titular role of Frances, a dancer dissatisfied with her career prospects and forced to contemplate a move to Tribeca on the whim of her best friend and roommate. That trek across Manhattan serves as a jumping off point for Frances, who travels home, then to France, before settling in Washington Heights on her journey to self-discovery.