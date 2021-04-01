Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish movies available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

5. Bad Trip (Netflix) Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish in a wild road trip prank comedy where they pull strangers into nutso stunts as they make their way to New York. You could do a whole lot worse in on a Saturday night. Watch it on Netflix. 6. Minari (VOD) Do you want to make Alan Kim happy? You should, as he’s the world’s most adorable child. All you have to do is watch Minari. Not only will you get to enjoy a very good movie about a Korean-American family, including patriarch Steven Yeun, living in small-town Arkansas in the 1980s, you will also bring a smile to make this gosh-darn cute kid’s face. Watch it on VOD.

7. Nomadland (Hulu) In his review of the film last year, our Mike Ryan wrote, “there’s a scene in Nomaldland so beautiful I gasped as it whisked my brain to some of Terrence Malick’s early work.” That pretty much sums it up well — Nomadland is one of the most beautiful and touching movies we’ve seen in a while. Watch it on Hulu. 8. Wolfwalkers (Apple TV) Wolfwalkers was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. It probably will not win because it’s going against Soul and Onward, but it should. The third and final installment in Tomm Moore’s majestic “Irish Folklore Trilogy,” after The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, is gorgeous and profound and lyrical. Pixar can always win another Oscar next year. Watch it on Apple TV.