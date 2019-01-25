Universal

The “Oscar villain” phenomenon is fully intact this year, and it has plenty to do with whether we’ll still be watching this year’s nominees in a few decades.

Case in point: After Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Rami Malek took home Best Actor at the Golden Globes, Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher tweeted, “IM SO HAPPY RAMI MALEK AND BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY WON GOLDEN GLOBES IM THRILLED TONIGHT IS THE BEST NIGHT!” Then, nine minutes later, “Why is everyone being so mean about this? I’m genuinely sorry if I did something wrong.” Thirty-four minutes after that, “My thoughts on this — please educate me in the future if I do something problematic. I want to better myself and grow! I was also vaguely aware the director of said film was bad but had no other information as to why he was considered such or what he had done. I know now.”

That’s the internet outrage lifecycle in a nutshell.

1. Someone says something

2. Someone gets yelled at

3. Someone apologizes for the something

Usually, the internet scolding is deserved (especially when the Ratio Rule applies), but not here: Fisher was genuinely happy that a movie she enjoyed won two major awards. Little did she know that Bohemian Rhapsody was directed by Bryan Singer, who has been accused of sexual misconduct; she also may not have been aware of the film’s alleged straight-washing of Queen singer Freddie Mercury. (To her credit, Fisher’s response was mature, especially considering she’s all of 15 years old. She didn’t even use the word “hater,” like every other no-good teen.) But others have picked up on Bohemian‘s misdeeds, and it, along with Green Book, have been dubbed this year’s “Oscars villains.”

What is an Oscar villain? I’ll let Vulture explain.

The movie usually debuts at one of the fall festivals, where it earns rave reviews from the mostly white commentariat. It gets good buzz throughout the fall, and debuts to largely positive reception, but also some side-eyes on social media over its racial or sexual politics. These rumblings are often crystallized in a widely shared piece of criticism, after which viewers are forced to divide themselves into three camps: those who take pride in dunking on the film, those who defend it from the legions of haters, and those in the middle who consider it, at best, a problematic fave.

It wouldn’t be the Oscars without a Best Picture villain — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2017, Hacksaw Ridge in 2016, American Sniper in 2014, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close in 2011, the granddaddy of them all Crash in 2005, etc. — and it wouldn’t be Best Picture without multiple films not passing the Driving Miss Daisy test. Before BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee had never been nominated for an Oscar. “To be honest, after Do the Right Thing, I said, ‘That’s it.’ You know?” Lee told GQ. “As far as Oscars, my thing has always been my body of work. What film won best film of 1989?” Driving Miss Daisy. “Driving Miss motherf*cking Daisy. Who’s watching that film now?” To quote Mitski: Nobody, nobody, nobody. Meanwhile, Do the Right Thing is a much-beloved mainstay at my local Alamo Drafthouse.

This begs the following question: Which film from this year’s group of Best Picture nominees has the best chance at being fondly remembered, or even remembered at all, in 30 years?