The Best Seth Rogen Movies Of All Time, Ranked

If you were to build a word cloud out of the ways people describe Seth Rogen, the largest-font words would be “stoner,” “schlubby,” and “man child.” None of those portrayals are wrong, exactly, but they don’t give Rogen enough credit as a writer, as an actor, as a producer, as an activist, and as the voice of Pumbaa. If he’s good enough for Beyoncé, he’s good enough for you. In honor of his new comedy An American Pickle (out today on HBO Max), the Uproxx staff has ranked Seth Rogen’s best movies. We’re disappointed that we left out the Kung Fu Panda series, too. 10. Observe and Report Alright, so it’s fair to say that this movie elicited strong, mixed reactions and, even among its supporters, uncomfortable laughter. Still, one had to admire how the movie ended up functioning as a blistering critique of toxic masculinity and everything that’s anti-woman in our society. And while there are plenty of disgusting happenings on display, there’s a slight satisfaction in seeing more of a Travis Bickle edge than Paul Blart vibe going on in this mall-cop movie. At least no one can accuse both Rogen and Anna Faris of not putting in a huge “A” for effort. Politically correct, it ain’t, but there’s a surprising amount of commentary to be had here, if one can stomach the content. – Kimberly Ricci 9. The 40-Year-Old Virgin Seth Rogen did not have a huge part in The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He played a supporting character, Cal, who worked in the warehouse at the fake Best Buy where Steve Carell’s Andy was also employed. The character is also very much unlike ones Rogen would make famous later in his career. Cal is tatted-up and tough and confident around women, whereas his characters in Knocked Up and other movies are… not. It’s kind of weird, in hindsight. Not necessarily bad, just weird. I didn’t even recognize him at first.

None of this is a complaint. He stole scenes left and right from a cast that wasn’t exactly giving them away. I remember watching the movie in the theater and coming away with two thoughts: One, Paul Rudd is a likable guy; two, whoever played Cal should be in more movies. Very pleased to report I was correct on both fronts. They might have been the only things I was right about in 2005, but you can’t take them away from me now. — Brian Grubb 8. The Night Before In a recent interview, Seth Rogen called An American Pickle “the most Jewish movie I’ve ever made, probably the most Jewish movie that almost anyone’s ever made.” What about The Night Before? Speaking as a Jew, that’s a very Jewish movie. A damn fine one, too. You have Rogen looking for the fabled Nutcracker Ball with his friends, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie (the always-welcome Lizzy Caplan and Jillian Bell have supporting roles), while wearing a Hanukkah-colored Star of David sweater nearly the entire time. It’s the kind of Festival of Lights representation you don’t see in most holiday movies not called Eight Crazy Nights. Also, and I cannot stress this enough, Michael Shannon plays a bearded weed dealer named Mr. Green who looks like every dirtbag you went to high school with. Seth Rogen getting high in a car with dirtbag Michael Shannon? The Night Before really is a holiday miracle. — Josh Kurp 7. Funny People In my recent ranking of Happy Madison movies, I put Funny People number two (behind You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, a very good film) largely due to Adam Sandler’s arguably career-defining performance as standup comedian-turned-movie star George Simmons. I regrettably did not spend enough time praising Seth Rogen, who’s also fantastic as an up-and-coming comedian who befriends industry titan George and writes jokes for him. He channels his genuine feelings for Sandler (“It’s crazy. He’s right over there. Adam knows our names. That’s awesome,” he once said to Jonah Hill) into his performance, while also making Ira a distinct character from his real-world personality. Although they both share a love of masturbation jokes and, presumably, candid photos of Eminem (which he’ll email to Ray Romano, of course). — Josh Kurp 6. Knocked Up Judd Apatow hit a home run here with jokes so realistic and funny (and realistically funny) that one can appreciate how well he mines the humor in unintended pregnancy. Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl play off each other almost too well from polar-opposite-land, but somehow, they end up building an onscreen dynamic that’s warm-hearted, if not actually romantic. Not everything is roses for them, which is an entirely conceivable scenario that this movie managed to turn into entertainment. Yes, Heigl circled back later to call the movie sexist, while Rogen and Apatow stood their ground, and maybe her character was written to be a little too difficult. Still, this is actually a sweet movie full of humanity and flawed characters all around, both female and male. Rogen convincingly plays the inept boyfriend, but this film’s secret weapon happens to be Paul Rudd, all aghast and frustrated in life. Apatow + Rogen is always a winning combination, and the addition of Rudd makes this a devastatingly hilarious offering. – Kimberly Ricci 5. 50/50 There are a few films on this list that prove Rogen has dramatic range but it’s this buddy comedy which leans a bit dark in places — blame the cancer diagnosis — that perfectly melds his comedic timing with a genuine sensitivity we rarely see from him on screen. Seth Rogen plays Kyle, the best friend of Adam (an also terrific Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a guy who’s just been dealt a sh*tty hand. He’s got cancer, he needs to undergo chemo, and his weed-smoking, pick-up artist friend is the only one he can count on to get him through it. Though Rogen lends the movie its lighter moments, he’s also, somewhat surprisingly, the heart of this thing too, playing a dude woefully out of his element, just trying to hold onto a semblance of normalcy for the friend he loves. — Jessica Toomer 4. Superbad Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg started writing Superbad when they were 13 years old — Rogen was originally going to play Seth, the part that eventually went to Jonah Hill, until he aged out of the role. Instead, he portrayed Officer Michaels, the woefully inept cop who shares most of his scenes with Bill Hader’s Officer Slater. Leaving aside the real-world implications of playing goofy cops who allow a white teen to break the law multiple times over, Rogen and Hader are very funny individually, and extra funny as scene partners in Superbad, one of Rogen’s most personal and deeply felt comedies.