A Rather ‘Grim’ Friend Will Be Back For Another Excellent Adventure In ‘Bill And Ted 3’

News & Culture Writer
03.25.19

Orion Pictures

Before everyone lost their minds over the new John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum trailer, the Keanu Reeves-aissance was kicked into high gear after he and fellow Bill & Ted actor Alex Winter confirmed Bill & Ted 3 in a video announcement. Yes, that’s right. Bill & Ted Face the Music is really happening. It’s shooting this summer and is slated for release on August 21st, 2020. (Hell, even Steven Soderbergh is producing.) Also, it looks like another old favorite will be returning to the franchise.

According to Entertainment Weekly, none other than William Sadler, best known for playing the villainous Colonel William Stuart in Die Hard 2, will be reprising the role of the Grim Reaper. In 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the immediate predecessor to Face the Music, Sadler played a kind of comedic knock-off of the death character featured in the 1957 Ingmar Bergman classic film, The Seventh Seal.

The news was officially confirmed by the Bill & Ted 3 Twitter account:

Seeing as how Bogus Journey came out nearly 30 years ago, there’s no reason to shout “SPOILER ALERT,” but just in case this is something that really bugs you, here’s the shortened version of that film: Death (Sadler) becomes a servant of Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) and helps them defeat evil robot versions of themselves in order to preserve the timeline. Seeing as how Bogus Journey ends with Death still aiding the pair, perhaps Face the Music will see ol’ Grim still indebted to our bodacious heroes.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Keanu Reeves#Casting News
TAGSALEX WINTERBarton and Charlie and Checco and Billbill and ted 3Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventurecasting newsKEANU REEVESWILLIAM SADLER

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 6 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP