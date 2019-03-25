Orion Pictures

Before everyone lost their minds over the new John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum trailer, the Keanu Reeves-aissance was kicked into high gear after he and fellow Bill & Ted actor Alex Winter confirmed Bill & Ted 3 in a video announcement. Yes, that’s right. Bill & Ted Face the Music is really happening. It’s shooting this summer and is slated for release on August 21st, 2020. (Hell, even Steven Soderbergh is producing.) Also, it looks like another old favorite will be returning to the franchise.

According to Entertainment Weekly, none other than William Sadler, best known for playing the villainous Colonel William Stuart in Die Hard 2, will be reprising the role of the Grim Reaper. In 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the immediate predecessor to Face the Music, Sadler played a kind of comedic knock-off of the death character featured in the 1957 Ingmar Bergman classic film, The Seventh Seal.

The news was officially confirmed by the Bill & Ted 3 Twitter account:

For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role! pic.twitter.com/jPDZyseotu — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 25, 2019

Seeing as how Bogus Journey came out nearly 30 years ago, there’s no reason to shout “SPOILER ALERT,” but just in case this is something that really bugs you, here’s the shortened version of that film: Death (Sadler) becomes a servant of Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) and helps them defeat evil robot versions of themselves in order to preserve the timeline. Seeing as how Bogus Journey ends with Death still aiding the pair, perhaps Face the Music will see ol’ Grim still indebted to our bodacious heroes.

