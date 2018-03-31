Bill And Ted Almost Ruined History In The Original, Dark Version Of Their ‘Excellent Adventure’

Friday brought a most excellent look at Bill And Ted at Entertainment Weekly, with Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. While it teased the long-awaited third movie in the series, the EW piece also revealed a few interesting tidbits about the original films. Mainly how the first movie was darker and twisted compared to the fun-loving classic we got according to Matheson and Solomon:

“The original impulse,” explains Matheson, “Was that they were going to be responsible for everything bad that ever happened in human history. Like, they caused the Civil War. They caused World War I. They caused the Titanic to sink…

“One of the popular kids in the school ended up friends with Hitler for some reason,” Solomon says.

“This tells you how ostracized we felt by the popular kids,” jokes Matheson.

While Napoleon running around and talking about a waterslide was a joy, having Hitler in his place might actually be funnier. It’d be a hard sell, though, and Mel Brooks was nowhere in sight to help make it happen. The rest really is just an honest take on what would happen if two dudes were thrown back through history to do their history report. It’d be bedlam.

