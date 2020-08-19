When Bill And Ted Face The Music arrives on VOD and in select theaters in a week, George Carlin fans will be thrilled to see him in the movie, sort-of, since some old Carlin footage will be included. However, that’s not the only nod that this movie (which aims to gloriously reteam Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) makes to the comedy legend.

As seen in the above clip, Rufus’ daughter comes to help the two still-righteous dudes in their quest to transform Earth and encourage peace and prosperity with their Wyld Stallyns music. Portrayed by Kristen Schaal (BoJack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers), she introduces herself as Kelly, who has a warning for Bill and Ted about what the future holds. And Carlin devotees will realize that his daughter’s name is also Kelly, so it’s a sweet gesture that’s tucked in like a little Easter egg tribute.

While speaking earlier this year to Fandango, screenwriters Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson revealed that this nod is one of two such tributes to Carlin. The other will include a reminder of the watch from the first movie that included this bit of wisdom from Rufus: “Sometimes things don’t make sense until the end of the story.”

Strange things are afoot at the Circle-K, obviously. Although Carlin can’t enjoy this reunion in person, his spirit will be alive and kicking throughout this threequel. And not only are Winter and Reeves aboard for this film, but William Sadler will return as Death (with the air guitar moves intact). Brigette Lundy Paine and Samara Weaving will be portraying the daughters of Bill and Ted, respectively, and we’ll also see Anthony Carrigan and Kid Cudi (as himself).

Bill And Ted Face The Music arrives on August 28.