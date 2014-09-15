‘Dogs And Cats Living Together’: The Best Of Bill Murray’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Ad-Libs

Improvisation, or ad-libbing, is a device that has been used since the dawn of cinema. Contemporary comedic talents like Paul Rudd, Melissa McCarthy, Will Ferrell, and more, have used the mechanism to great effect. But — except for maybe Robin Williams — has anyone conveyed such a knack for brilliantly going off-script than Murray? It’s a tough argument, and I’m sure everyone has their favorites, but I’m sticking with Bill F-ing Murray.
Ghostbusters is a film that perfectly illustrates Murray’s use of improvisation. Almost ALL of his lines in the original film were ad-libbed, which is quite a feat considering the sharpness of his delivery. With the special anniversary Blu-ray hitting tomorrow, here’s a dose of the best of Bill Murray’s ad-libs from Ghostbusters…
“Nobody steps on a church in my town!”
A well-leveled threat against a giant marshmallow monster.
“Let’s show this prehistoric b*tch how we do things downtown.”
“It’s Millah time,” makes me laugh every time, but I’d say just about all of his dialogue from that scene is hilarious.
“Human sacrifice. Dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria.”
Not so sure about that second one.
“Why worry? Each one of us is carrying an unlicensed nuclear accelerator on his back.”
The Dr. Venkman Positivity Podcast would be better than 2/3 of the new age crap on iTunes.
“Yes, it’s true. This man has no d*ck.”
Classic follow-up: “Well, that’s what I heard!”
I just watched Ghostbusters for the first time as an adult yesterday and it still holds up. Eerie timing to read this.
Slow news day is slow
Was “they go up” improvised? I swear, something as simple as that was one of my favorite lines.
Every single time I have the chance I use that line…and every single time it gets no reaction.
Favorite line in the movie by far…
It’s one of my favorites as well, despite having the same experience with meowmix. I need better friends.
I still use “We came, we saw, we kicked it’s ass” or some variation of it in everyday conversation
Calling someone dickless is a brilliant insult
Murray’s quips are hilarious, but the nuclear accelerator clip really reminded me of how brilliant Harold Ramis’ physical stuff was – my favorite being his hand signals when they’re writing the bill for the hotel capture.
I just noticed that for the first time watching this movie over and over again over the last 30 years.
The elevator scene is one of my favorites in the movie. The other is how he delivered the line “Come in … Ray” and that whole radio dialogue afterwards.
“You’re right, no human could stack books like this” is a classic too, not sure if it was improvised
Are we seriously to believe all the other ones mentioned were ad libbed? Was there no script when they started shooting?
@SamFrancisco
IMDB: Almost none of the scenes were filmed as scripted and, in fact, almost all of the scenes had at least one or two ad-libs. Most of Bill Murray’s lines are ad-libs.
“That’s the bedroom. But nothing ever happened in there.”
“What a crime.”
AND THE FLOWERS ARE STILL STANDING!!!!
I think it’s about time the internet gives a bit of love to Winston, who could forget such lines like “That’s a big twinkie”. Winston needs love too.
RAY, if someone asks if you’re a god, YOU SAY YES.