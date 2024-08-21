Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs are two very peculiar entertainers with a knack for a particular niche: being a just little unsettling. FKA Twigs is known for creating her own mystical and dark world through her music, while Skarsgard is…a Skarsgard! So he’s already got that creepy persona down. So it does make sense that the two were tapped for the remake of The Crow, a notoriously dark movie with an even darker past. But you would not think that based on the amount of charming moments between Twigs and Skarsgard.

The Crow was first was released in 1994, just after the death of lead actor Brandon Lee, who died from injuries sustained during filming. The story follows Eric Draven as The Crow, who is resurrected to avenge the murder of his love. The remake hits theaters this Friday, and the two leads have been preparing moviegoers by appearing to be actually infatuated with each other while promoting the movie. Yes, it’s about death and haunting imagery and crows, but it’s really a movie about love! In addition to death.

While discussing the movie with IMDB, Twigs mentioned her fear of water which was only made worse by the underwater scenes. But you would never know it, because they break out giggles while talking about the film. And then he made this face, for some reason:

Maybe the topic of immortality is off-putting to some, so this is how they deal! It seemed to work for the two of them.

Aside from the laughing fits, the two then discussed their emotional connection, but when Twigs tells Skarsgard,”As a person, I think you are very beautifully deep” he responded, “this is getting so serious.” Which he should have expected since the movie is about, you know, death and dying. In return, Skarsgard called Twigs a “true artist” for moving from her music projects into acting. But he did mention that she was not a great swimmer, so there is some work to be done there, when they are finished laughing.

