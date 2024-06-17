What Is Bill Skarsgard Throwing In This Strange Clip From ‘The Crow’?

For someone who stars in a lot of movies, Bill Skarsgard doesn’t talk much. Literally. He barely has lines in Boy Kills World, It , or even his stint in Deadpool 2, and yet he is still a celebrated actor for his ability to be creepy by just using his eyes. So a movie like The Crow is perfect for him! Minimal dialogue, maximum gore, all tied together with his haunting gaze.

The Crow remake hits theaters this summer, and if you aren’t familiar, it’s a controversial topic. The original movie was released in 1994 after the death of lead actor Brandon Lee. The film follows Eric Draven as The Crow, who is resurrected to avenge the murder of his love, played in the 2024 version by FKA Twigs.

We’ve gotten a few glimpses at Skarsgard’s version of The Crow, and the latest look features him throwing a couple of…heads? But before you get too scared, he probably had a good reason for the decapitation. Even if he is covered in blood.

While some fans are excited about the remake, director Alex Proyas, who made the first film, thinks that the sequel is not necessary. In March, he said “THE CROW is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.” Unfortunately, it will only remain that way for a little while longer, as The Crow hits theaters on August 23rd.