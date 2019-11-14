Margot Robbie’s Joker-less followup to the first Suicide Squad film, Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), will see her Harley Quinn crash theaters everywhere in less than three months. So far, all of the trailers and vivid imagery DC Comics and Warner Bros. have released to promote the movie make it look really, really good, but we still don’t know that much about the plot.

Sure, we know that Robbie’s Harley will be teaming up with Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary, and Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya to take on Ewan McGregor’s Gotham mobster Black Mask. A young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), who later becomes Batgirl in the comics, is also involved, as is the murderous Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina). But it’s the plot details that are missing, or at least they were before a new Birds of Prey fan art contest offered up a brand new and Deadpool-esque synopsis.

Per the art contest’s website, it seems Birds of Prey will be taking a few cues from 20th Century Fox’s Marvel’s Deadpool films, in which Ryan Reynolds’s Wade Wilson regularly breaks the fourth wall and narrates his own story:

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Interestingly, pertinent aspects of the new summary reflect comments made by persons who claimed to have seen recent Birds of Prey test screenings.

Birds of Prey hits theaters February 7, 2020.