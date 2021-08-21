The DCEU has been far more chaotic than the MCU, but it won’t let something like the box office failure of The Suicide Squad — which, again, reportedly did very, very well on HBO Max — get in the way. Case in point: They’re planning a spin-off of another film that underperformed in theaters but has been allegedly popular online. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Black Canary, Jurnee Smollett’s character from Birds of Prey, is getting her own HBO Max movie.

The film, which, as of now at least, will go straight to the company’s streamer, will not only bring back Smollett. It will reunite her with Misha Green, the creator of HBO’s acclaimed Lovecraft Country and the writer-director of the sequel to the Alicia Vikander-starring Tomb Raider. As of now, Green will write the script.

When released, the Black Canary movie will join a number of HBO Max movies centered on female superheroes, including Batgirl and Blue Beetle. Black Canary first appeared in 1947 and she spent a lot of time palling around with Green Arrow. In Birds of Prey, she teamed up with a posse of female vigilantes, most notably Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. As for Smollett, she is currently an Emmy nominee for Green’s Lovecraft Country.

