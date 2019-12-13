IMDb’s list of the most anticipated movies of 2020 wasn’t topped by the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or a Disney live-action remake or, uh, Avatar 2. The movie “more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb” are most looking forward to is director Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, also simply known as Birds of Prey, also mercifully known as Not Suicide Squad.

The latest teaser trailer for the Margot Robbie-starring spin-off, which finds Harley Quinn breaking up with “Mr. J” (the relationship never made sense in the first place) and finding her girl gang (including Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain, and Renee Montoya), debuted during Thursday’s Game Awards, but Harley isn’t playing around in the clip.

“If you want boys to respect you,” she says, “you have to show them that you’re serious.” That apparently involves explosions and punches, “because nothing gets a guy’s attention like violence.” I’m beginning to think that the Joker isn’t the ideal boyfriend…

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Birds of Prey opens on February 7, 2020.