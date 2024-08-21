Earlier this year, Murphy signed on to star in the film and executive produce, which makes for a busy couple of years for him after the Oscar win. And again, a book shall be adapted, so let’s hop into those details now.

Cillian Murphy and period dramas go together like, well, you catch my drift. The Peaky Blinders bloke and Oppenheimer star shines in historically-based dramas, although the former was full of fictionalized characters and the latter upset an Oppenheimer family member over the “poison apple reference” as a “really serious accusation and… historical revision.” That reference did surface in the American Prometheus book as more of a question with no proof offered, but Hollywood screenwriters ran in a different direction with that fruit. Hopefully, Murphy’s next production won’t lead into those types of distractions because more serious subject matter is afoot with Blood Runs Coal.

Plot

Murphy had his eye on the 2020 Mark A. Bradley book, Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America, ahead of his Oscar win, and as Deadline reports, that awards week coincided with sealing the deal on acquisition rights for a Universal movie.

The book documents the 1969 triple murder of a union activist and his family in Clarksville, Pennsylvania. Joseph “Jock” Yablonski had attempted to capture the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA)’s presidency and oust the corrupt Tony Boyle, who was guilty of embezzlement and assorted frauds along with being in the back pocket of Big Coal. Boyle cheated in the next election and then retaliated against Jock for daring to move against him. More from the book description:

The most infamous crimes in the history of American labor unions, the Yablonski murders triggered one of the most intensive and successful manhunts in FBI history―and also led to the first successful rank-and-file takeover of a major labor union in modern U.S. history, one that inspired workers in other labor unions to rise up and challenge their own entrenched, out-of-touch leaders. An extraordinary portrait of one of the nation’s major unions on the brink of historical change, Blood Runs Coal comes at a time of resurgent labor movements in the United States and the current administration’s attempts to bolster the fossil fuel industry. Brilliantly researched and compellingly written, it sheds light on the far-reaching effects of industrial and socioeconomic change that unfold across America to this day.

By all available accounts, the book is a page turner, and Cillian signed on to portray Chip Yablonski, a family member who wasn’t present on the night of the murder. He spent much of his life and career (as a labor attorney) working to capture justice for his father. Those strategies included petitioning for the Labor Department to take up the case, which ran deep into the pockets of the union, uncovering even more crimes than murder in the process.

Cast

As mentioned above, Murphy has been cast as Chip Yablonski, and surely, much more talent is waiting in the wings for the casting gods to speak.