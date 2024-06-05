The initial plot of 2022’s M3GAN is pretty straightforward: a robotic doll becomes increasingly sentient and befriends a vulnerable tween before going on a murderous rampage. Seems pretty standard! But it became so much more.
What started as a standalone off horror flick became a cultural movement thanks to the toy doll and her impressive dance moves. Once producer Jason Blum saw the final cut, he knew a sequel had to happen.
“After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work,” Blum told Variety last year. “So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.” The sequel was announced shortly after M3gan hit theaters in January 2022.
And now that sequel is in full swing! M3GAN 2.0 is currently in the works, so here is everything to know about the upcoming sequel. Start practicing your dance moves now.
Plot
While the plot is being kept under wraps, there are some clues as to where to story will go from here. For a refresh, here is the plot of the first installment:
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out‘s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate, and protector for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting Of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.
At the end of M3GAN, the doll is destroyed, but not before her AI processing system was transferred to a different device, meaning that M3gan can (and will) return in other forms. This is likely how the second installment will bring M3gan back, perhaps even in different robotic bodies. Or dolls! M3gan might be looking to get revenge on Gemma and Cady for abandoning her, or maybe they will have to team up and go against another killer doll. There are so many ways this can go.
Cast
Allison Williams will return as Gemma, a toy maker who gifted M3gan to her niece Cady after the death of her parents. Violet McGraw will also reprise her role of Cady. Ahsoka‘s Ivanna Sakhno is also attached to star in a currently undisclosed role.
Release Date
The movie is set to hit theaters on May 16th, 2025. Since it’s a Universal flick, it will likely land on Peacock after its theatrical release, just like the first installment.
Trailer
There is no trailer just yet, as production begins this summer. But here is M3gan’s calming rendition of Sia’s “Titanium” to calm you down while you wait.