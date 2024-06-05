The initial plot of 2022’s M3GAN is pretty straightforward: a robotic doll becomes increasingly sentient and befriends a vulnerable tween before going on a murderous rampage. Seems pretty standard! But it became so much more.

What started as a standalone off horror flick became a cultural movement thanks to the toy doll and her impressive dance moves. Once producer Jason Blum saw the final cut, he knew a sequel had to happen.

“After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work,” Blum told Variety last year. “So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.” The sequel was announced shortly after M3gan hit theaters in January 2022.

And now that sequel is in full swing! M3GAN 2.0 is currently in the works, so here is everything to know about the upcoming sequel. Start practicing your dance moves now.