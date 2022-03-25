Famous friends and co-stars of beloved comedian Bob Saget have come together to film a tribute special, which has now been picked up by Netflix.

Saget’s longtime pal Mike Binder revealed on the podcast Dystopia Tonight With John Poveromo that a group of actors, comedians, and more paid tribute to Saget shortly after his death earlier this year. Binder said they ended up filming the show, which took place at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

“It was a magical night,” Binder told the podcast. “And we filmed it. And I showed it to Netflix. I said ‘Look at this! Just look at 16 minutes of this.’ And Robbie Craw, the head of comedy at Netflix, he just said ‘This is remarkable.’ And they bought it as a special.” There is no specific release date for the special, though Binder revealed that it will likely be screened during the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival in early May before hitting the site in June.

Some of Saget’s closest friends will appear, including Jim Carrey, John Stamos, Chris Rock, and John Mayer. “It’s just an amazing special,” Binder added. “Music — Jackson Brown and John Mayer play this song, a version of ‘These Days’ together that’s just beautiful. And then everybody gets up and sings ‘A Dog Licked My Balls’ which was Bob’s closing song.”

Saget passed away in early January after performing on tour. The cause of death was later revealed to be head trauma. Fans and friends have taken turns offering hilarious and touching anecdotes since the comedian’s death.