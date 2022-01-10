The comedy world suffered a major loss yesterday when it was revealed that Bob Saget had passed away at 65. The actor and comedian, best known for shows like Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos as well as his stand-up comedy, has so far been mourned by many in the entertainment world, including his Full House co-stars. Now, John Mayer, with whom Saget shared a close bond, has offered his thoughts.

Posting a blank white image on Instagram late last night, Mayer wrote, “I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob.”

Saget and Mayer have been seen out and about together on numerous occasions over the years, including as recently as last September, when Sagat shared a photo of himself and Mayer with comedian Ms. Pat. A couple weeks after that, Sagat marked Mayer’s October 16 birthday by sharing a photo of himself and Mayer and writing a tribute to his friend (that Mayer probably cherishes now more than ever): “I am so fortunate to be able to walk through this life with one of the best friends someone could wish for. As anyone who’s fortunate enough to have him as a friend knows, John Mayer is a most caring, compassionate, clearest person — who loves giving back the love he receives. And if you know him as someone that you deeply appreciate as an artist and person, what you feel from him is exactly who he is. And he’s one of the few people that, on his birthday, I cannot get him a gift certificate for guitar lessons. And not only brilliant, but funny AF. Happy Birthday John. Love you so much my brother. Oh, it’s Bob.”