Bob Saget’s own penchant for beautiful tributes to late friends took a sad turn with news that he passed away at age 65. Authorities have revealed that there was no sign of drugs or foul play at the death scene, although his cause of death remains unknown. Very quickly, the Full House cast expressed their heartbroken state over Saget’s death, and many other tributes sprang forth, including Jimmy Kimmel’s entire Monday night monologue. Two lines in particular stood out as gut punches:

– “Unlike me, he was a good person.”

– “I’m sorry, I taped this like 14 times.”

From there, Kimmel revealed that Saget was always so funny that everyone immediately gravitated towards him at parties and didn’t want to leave. As Kimmel fought back tears, he continued this tribute to his good friend:

“Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it’s true. It’s the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest…. I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people.”

You can watch all of Kimmel’s emotional monologue in the above video.