It’s been a bit rough going for the film currently still known as Bond 25, aka the next 007 picture. Last year director Danny Boyle abruptly left the production; he was eventually replaced by True Detective Season 1 auteur Cary Fukunaga. Lately, though, the news has been promising, delightfully outside-the-box. There’s the rumor that Rami Malek, hot off his Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar win, may play the villain. Now there’s talk that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the brains behind Fleabag and Killing Eve, is doing a script polish, to make it funnier, sharper, and hopefully more Waller-Bridge-esque.

This claim comes from The Guardian, saying Waller-Bridge — in the midst of an extended trip to America, partially to perform her beloved stage version of Fleabag in New York City — met with Daniel Craig. The current James Bond is, like many of us, reportedly a big fan of the writer-performer’s work, including Fleabag, in which she stars, and Killing Eve, in which she doesn’t.

During their meet-up, Craig discussed the Bond 25 script, which is being written by Scott Z. Burns, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade — the latter two Bond movie screenplay vets. According to The Guardian’s source, the actor felt their script needed some “polishing,” and that Waller-Bridge would add “more humour and the offbeat style of writing she is best known for.”