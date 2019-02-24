Boots Riley And Spike Lee ‘Squashed’ Their Beef Over ‘BlacKkKlansman’

Getty Image

Spike Lee’s latest movie may earn him some impressive hardware at the Academy Awards on Sunday, but not everyone is convinced BlacKkKlansman is a winner. Boots Riley, director of the already underrated Sorry To Bother You, sparked a beef with Spike Lee when he pened an essay criticizing BlackKklansman for its positive representation of the police in a movie where an African American officer infiltrates and takes down a Colorado chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

Riley called the film a “made-up story” which tries to “make a cop the protagonist in the fight against racist oppression.” Though the story was based on true events, Riley claimed it was made from “fabricated story notes.”

That apparently didn’t sit very well with Lee, who called him out when the two say each other at various events over the months since the criticism. But according to Riley, any potential issues are now “squashed” between the two directors. Riley was interviewed by Variety at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday and described the various run-ins with Lee and how they made amends.