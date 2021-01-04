Most of the targets in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — the QAnon conspiracy theorists, the alt-right March for Our Rights rally attendees, Rudy Giuliani — deserved to get duped, but not Jeanise Jones. The kind-hearted babysitter looked after Borat’s teenage daughter Tutar, played by legit Oscar contender Maria Bakalova, while her dad (Sacha Baron Cohen) worked at a barbershop to make enough money to pay for her breast enhancement surgery in order to give her away to the president’s attorney. We’ve all been there. Anyway, Jones, an all-around decent person who teaches Tutar that women can drive cars and that she should use her brain because “your daddy is a liar,” felt “betrayed” by Borat and Tutar not being real, but she and Bakalova have since reunited.

“Jeanise is a true angel. I will probably always think of her as my godmother, a real hero, and life coach. She just wanted to help this girl become a strong woman. We had a real human connection from the very first day we met,” the actress told the Los Angeles Times. “I called her on Thanksgiving: It was my first American Thanksgiving and was also my best. I was so happy to talk to her that I started to cry. When we were shooting, it was very hard for me, because I wanted to tell her not to worry about me. She is a really good example of how important it is to be a good person and care about others.”

A GoFundMe in Jones’ name has raised over $180,000 since Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was released, including a $100,000 donation from Baron Cohen himself. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani started oozing and got COVID.

I employ a babysitter in US&A, but since I did not have a baby for her to sit on, instead she take care of my daughter pic.twitter.com/LMmP9jazuc — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 24, 2020

