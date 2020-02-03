The Oscar for Best Picture is a three-way toss up between Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, and Parasite, but it’s a near lock who will win in the acting categories. Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Renee Zellweger (Judy), Brad Pitt (Hollywood), and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) have swept the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, Screen Actors Guild, and BAFTA Awards, and they’re all but certain to go five-for-five during this Sunday’s Academy Awards. But just because there’s no drama for Best Actor/Actress and Best Supporting Actor/Actress, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to look forward to.

If Brad Pitt wins, we all win, because we get to hear his speech.

After giving a wildly entertaining acceptance speech at the SAG Awards, where he joked about all the feet in Hollywood and how difficult it was to play a guy who “gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife,” Pitt once again stole the show at the BAFTAs. Except this time, he had someone else read his speech.

Brad Pitt wins the Supporting Actor award for @OnceInHollywood but Margot Robbie was there to accept it on his behalf! 🌠🙏 #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/GHnkGiEZpI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight so he asked me to read his response,” his Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie said. “He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. I heard you just became single. Welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement now blah blah blah.’ He then says thank you to the Academy for this extreme honor.” After reading more genuine acknowledgements, including to writer and director Quentin Tarantino and stunt coordinator Zoë Bell, Robbie concluded, “Oh, and he says he’s going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him.”

Cut to the shot of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who appeared to take the reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the Royal Family in stride as the Royal Albert Hall audience laughed and gasped. “His words, not mine,” Robbie added.

What will Brad have planned for the Oscars?

