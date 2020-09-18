CORE
Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Virtually Reunited To Reenact The Pool Scene From ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’

A virtual table read of scenes from Cameron Crowe’s 1982’s high school-set comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High brought together an impressive collection of talent on Thursday, including Shia LaBeouf (seen here doing some Spicoli method acting), Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, and Julia Roberts. Also in Zoom attendance: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, “appearing on screen together for the first time since their 2005 divorce,” according to People. They were cast as Linda Barrett (Phoebe Cates) and Brad Hamilton (Judge Reinhold), meaning the got to reenact the scene every 14-year-old boy remembers from Fast Times:

The two actors shared a hilarious moment in the script in which the character of Brad has a sexual fantasy about Linda, resulting in a live reading between the two exes that caused laughs by everyone.

It must’ve been really hard for Brad Pitt to play a character named Brad who goes gaga for Jennifer Aniston. The scene elicited delight from the other famous people (McConaughey was grinning the entire time) and online, where reactions ranged from, “Jennifer Aniston is playing it so fucking cool but Brad Pitt is clearly embarrassed. I LOVE MY DIVORCED PARENTS,” to, simply, “All these actors reacting to Brad Pitt’s character jerking off to Jennifer Aniston’s character.” Come for (stop giggling) the Brad and Jen; stay for the Morgan Freeman saying the words “pumping slowly.”

The virtual table read raised money for CORE and REFORM Alliance.

