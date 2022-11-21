Brandy Will Reprise Her Role As Cinderella For A New Disney+ Movie

It’s been a huge week for Disney and it’s only Monday. First, news broke late on Sunday night that Bob Iger would return to his (metaphorical) Disney castle as CEO. Then today it was announced that Brandy would return to her (real) Disney castle as Cinderella, nearly 25 years after playing the iconic princess. Now, all we need is that Freaky Friday reboot greenlit and things will be going swell.

Brandy will return as Cinderella in an upcoming installment in The Descendants franchise, The Pocketwatch. Singer Rita Ora will also make an appearance in the film as the Queen Of Hearts. Ora almost became a Disney princess earlier this year before her Beauty and the Beast reboot was killed by Disney+. But the Queen of Hearts is a nice placeholder!

The Descendants is a deceptively popular franchise that has spawned several sequels and even a TV show that stars the children of various Disney villains and princesses living together in harmony and chaos. The Pocketwatch will debut on Disney+ and take audiences “through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland.”

The 1997 adaptation of Cinderella also starred Whitney Houston as the iconic fairy godmother alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, and Jason Alexander in what has to be the most late-90s cast to ever exist. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+.

Obviously, fans are excited that Brandy will take a stroll in her glass slippers once again, especially since that other Cinderella incarnation didn’t land very well among fans and mad Los Angeles drivers.

