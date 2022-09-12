Brendan Fraser‘s comeback streak is showing no signs of slowing down. While bringing Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale to the Toronto International Film Festival, the actor grew emotional when presented with an award at the prestigious event. The film had already received a stirring standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, and it received the same treatment at TIFF as well. But Fraser was not prepared to be handed a TIFF Tribute Award statue. He’s usually on the other side of that transaction.

“This is new for me. Normally I’m the guy who hands these things out, and I got really good at it. The trick is: Left hand, hold; right hand, shake,” Fraser said before revealing this was his first trophy in a very long time. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Apart from being a part of some impressive and talented ensemble casts, I think the last time that I waited to hear my name called aloud to receive an award was in grade 4, and it was from the peewee bowling league… My mom said it was a major award. Also, engraved on the plaque was the name ‘Brian Fusher,’ so, Brian, if you’re in the house, you can pick up your trophy after the show. This one’s mine.”

Much like its reception in Venice, The Whale received a rousing standing ovation at TIFF, which caused Fraser to fight back tears according to Variety. In fact, the moderator at the event had the same problem, and Fraser came to his aid with some tissues as the crowd praised the film. The people are clearly ready for the Brendanaissance.

Brendan Fraser brought the moderator a tissue during his standing ovation because literally everyone at The Whale premiere can’t stop crying. #TIFF #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/4bJlorur9J — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 12, 2022

The Whale should be big during awards season.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)