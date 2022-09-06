It’s been just over 20 years since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his acting debut (not including wrestling promos). The Mummy Returns isn’t a cable classic like the original movie, but it was a box office hit ($435 million) and more Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz being extremely hot is a good thing. It also inspired a Fraser- and Weisz-less prequel, The Scorpion King, that’s mostly remembered for its early 2000s-ass CGI, but it was Johnson’s first lead role, and eventually led him to becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Would that have been possible with Fraser?

I mean…

Over the weekend, The Whale premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where beloved star Fraser got emotional during a six-minute standing ovation for the Darren Aronofsky film. The clip caught the attention of The Rock, who tweeted, “Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky.”

First off, it’s very funny that The Rock is “buds” with the director of Requiem for a Dream, mother!, and The Wrestler (The Rock vs. The Ram at WrestleMania 39?). Also, Johnson would later “replace” Fraser as the star of the Journey to the Center of the Earth sequel, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Would he be in or out for The Whale 2? They say three is a trend, so The Rock better start his all-burgers and -pancakes diet plan now.