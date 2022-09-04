Brendan Fraser The Whale
Everyone loves a good comeback story, and that’s what’s happening to one-time blockbuster king (and Encino Man‘s wheezer of the juice) Brendan Fraser. Of course, the real Brendan Fraser fans have been watching Doom Patrol (on HBO Max) and know that he’s been (to paraphrase L.L. Cool J) around for years already. But as far as the big screen goes, in the words of Fraser himself, he’s ready to be “reintroduced,” and that’s what director Darren Aronofsky is currently doing with A24’s The Whale.

The psychological drama stars Fraser as a 600-pound recluse who attempts to reconnect with his daughter, portrayed by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink. According to Variety, Fraser’s performance “will likely put him at the forefront” of the 2023 Oscars race. The BBC agrees without hesitation, and although film festivals are known for their protracted standing ovations, the crowd at Venice reportedly put their hands together in unyielding enthusiasm for a full six minutes.

In the process of this outpouring, Fraser grew overwhelmed and began to sob. Variety‘s Ramin Setoodeh posted footage on Twitter to that effect while declaring, “Brendan Fraser is back.”

Fraser also attempted to leave the theater at one point, but the audience simply wouldn’t stop clapping, so he stuck around and soaked in the accolades.

This isn’t the first time that Fraser’s recently grown emotional when realizing how much people adore him, and he’s been known to toss back a “Shucks, ma’am” in response. Audiences can also look forward to seeing him in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and (hopefully) Doom Patrol Season 4.

(Via Variety)

