The Brendan Fraser renaissance is in full swing (of “Brenaissance” if you’re a Real Fan), especially after the rave reviews from the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Whale.

Everyone has been rooting for Fraser to make his big-screen comeback after retreating from the spotlight in the early 2000s, at the height of his iconic action/adventure roles (justice for Inkheart!). His latest film, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, follows Fraser as Charlie, an overweight reclusive English teacher who tries to mend his relationship with his teenage daughter.

Fraser had to carry an extra 50 to 300 lbs in prosthetics when transforming into Charlie, with some CGI mixed in. This caused the actor to be more aware of his physical presence, and sympathize with anyone who has a different body type.

“I developed muscles I did not know I had,” Fraser said at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend (via Variety). “I even felt a sense of vertigo at the end of the day when all the appliances were removed; it was like stepping off the dock onto a boat in Venice. That [sense of] undulating. It gave me appreciation for those whose bodies are similar. You need to be an incredibly strong person, mentally and physically, to inhabit that physical being.”

Fraser received a lengthy standing ovation at the premiere, and he is happy to be re-introduced to Hollywood in a meaningful way. “[Darren] said he wanted an actor to reintroduce,” Fraser told Vanity Fair. “And I wanted to be reintroduced.” Now, Fraser is being praised for his performance…..which is a lot better than being spit on! (Allegedly).

The Whale will be released in theaters on December 9th.

