Now that the cat’s completely out of the bag that Brett Goldstein is the MCU version of Hercules, the Ted Lasso writer/star is opening about the whirlwind experience of going from a Zoom call with Marvel to filming the mid-credits scene in a very short amount of time. While Goldstein keeps himself in shape for his fan-favorite role of Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, he’ll be the first to admit he’s not anywhere near as jacked as Chris Hemsworth. So he immediately had some concerns when Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi revealed how fast the whole process would be moving.

Via The Playlist:

When I spoke to Taika, I said, “You know I’m basically like a skinny comedian?” I said, “When is this filming?” It was like in two weeks, and I was like, “I mean, I’ll do my best, but two weeks feels …” I said, “He doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does he?” And look, on the day, I mean, I’m doing 400 pushups that day. I was fit to explode. I did the best I could on that day, yeah.

Despite freaking out over building a superhero physique in just two weeks, Goldstein absolutely loved the whole experience of putting himself in Marvel’s “f**king good hands.” Goldstein also appreciated the fan reactions, which he definitely saw.

“Of course, I care. It would be a real bummer if people weren’t interested.” Goldstein told The Playlist. “I have to say I was surprised and delighted, as in it seemed to get a real positive response. And that, it’s amazing. I just, I’m not in charge of what they’re doing or what they want to do. And in a way that was an experience that I haven’t had for a long time, where I had no involvement in the behind-the-scenes of it.”

(Via The Playlist)