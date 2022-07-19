WARNING: Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder below.

During the mid-credits scene for Thor: Love and Thunder, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein joined the ranks of Charlize Theron and Harry Styles by introducing a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Hercules. Considering the internet is crazy for Roy Kent, Goldstein’s character on Ted Lasso, it’s pretty amazing that Marvel was able to keep his cameo under wraps even after Love and Thunder hit theaters. In fact, not even his own parents knew.

According to Goldstein, he tricked his parents into seeing the Thor movie in the UK even though it’s not their kind of film. “You should go see it. It’s funny,” he told them. However, Goldstein’s plan to surprise them with his Hercules reveal almost didn’t work because his mom kept texting him as moms do. Via Variety:

“My mom is texting me all the way through the film giving me a running commentary,” Goldstein continued. “I’m like, ‘Just watch the film!’ It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe… My mom texts me ‘Russell Crowe’s in it again, he’s very funny.’ I go, ‘F*cking look up at the screen!’”

While the audience reaction to Hercules blew away director Taika Waititi, who was apparently unaware just how much Ted Lasso love is out there, Goldstein genuinely has no idea what’s next for the character thanks to that infamous Marvel secrecy.

“I truly, honestly — this isn’t me lying or being coy — I know nothing,” Goldstein told Variety. “All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

(Via Variety)