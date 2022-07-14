Before the first trailer even hit, it was clear that Chris Hemsworth was getting jacked as hell for Thor: Love and Thunder. During the pandemic, the Marvel star frequently updated his Instagram account with photos and videos show his massive muscle gains, which audiences got a very good look at thanks to the God of Thunder having a nude scene in his latest film. However, there’s one person who was not a fan of Hemsworth getting more ripped than ever: His wife.

In a recent interview, Hemsworth reveals that his wife and fellow actress Elsa Pataky felt he went a tad overboard bulking up. “My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much,'” Hemsworth told USA Today. “There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’ but a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Yuck.'”

In Pataky’s defense, Hemsworth admits he became obsessed with training during the pandemic:

“It came from boredom, sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison,” says Hemsworth, whose routine included swimming, martial arts, weights and 6,000 calories a day to reach Asgardian awesomeness. “It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I’ve ever been.”

Even Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi couldn’t believe how huge his star was when he arrived on set. “He’s huge already, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head,” Waititi said. “Trainers and stuff are asking me how he does it? But it’s all natural.”

