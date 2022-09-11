The MCU is in a bit of an awkward position right now. Half of the original Avengers gang are gone. Phase Four is about to end. They have a gang plan through 2025 (through Phase Six), but it’s not entirely clear who’s doing what. Back in June, Elizabeth Olsen even revealed she has no idea when or if she’ll play Scarlet Witch again. Add Brie Larson to the list of Marvel actors who feel in the dark.

As caught by Entertainment Weekly, Variety caught up with the Oscar-winning actress at this weekend’s D23 Expo, where Marvel was unveiling the first footage of The Marvels, which gives Larson’s Carol Danvers two partners: Teyonah Parris’ Maria Rambeau (first seen in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel (first seen in her own show, Ms. Marvel). That film has already wrapped, but when asked how long she’ll be playing Danvers, Larson didn’t have an answer.

“I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” Larson said sarcastically, almost testily. When pressed, she admitted she “didn’t have an answer for that.”

During the panel for The Marvels, as Variety reported, Larson was a lot more assured, admitting she loved not doing another Danvers solo movie. “It was really nice to have a team. I had a team!” she told the crowd.

Marvel has a lot of movies in the pipeline, introducing new characters to the MCU, from Blade to the Thunderbolts to the Fantastic Four. It’s all building to an epic two-parter, which will presumably bring back anyone who’s not back already. Maybe that’s when Olsen and Larson will be able to announce they’re truly, actually coming back. Or maybe Team MCU needs a slightly better communication strategy.

(Via Variety and EW)