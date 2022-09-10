Following a flurry of Walt Disney Animation and Pixar announcements, D23 returned for day two with another big-time studio showcase: the Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios panel, which included previews of upcoming movies and shows.

Here they are, including release dates (or years) when applicable:

–Andor (September 21), the Rogue One prequel that will last 24 episodes over two seasons

All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/isfNyHFEmL — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

–Tales of the Jedi (October 26), an animated series comprised of six shorts, three about Ahsoka, three about Dooku

Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny. #TalesOfTheJedi is coming to @DisneyPlus. All six Original shorts are streaming on October 26. pic.twitter.com/wW4BKUJPCs — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

–Willow (November 30), an original series based on the other George Lucas movie with Warwick Davis

This November, the magic returns :sparkles: Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JAZkXtpi5l — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

–The Bad Batch (January 4, 2023), season two of the animated series

–Ahsoka (2023), Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano gets her own Obi Wan-style showcase

–Skeleton Crew (2023), about a group of kids (“but it is not a kids show,” according to creator Jon Watts) who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy; also, Jude Law!