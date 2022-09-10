Following a flurry of Walt Disney Animation and Pixar announcements, D23 returned for day two with another big-time studio showcase: the Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios panel, which included previews of upcoming movies and shows.
Here they are, including release dates (or years) when applicable:
–Andor (September 21), the Rogue One prequel that will last 24 episodes over two seasons
All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/isfNyHFEmL
–Tales of the Jedi (October 26), an animated series comprised of six shorts, three about Ahsoka, three about Dooku
Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny. #TalesOfTheJedi is coming to @DisneyPlus. All six Original shorts are streaming on October 26. pic.twitter.com/wW4BKUJPCs
–Willow (November 30), an original series based on the other George Lucas movie with Warwick Davis
This November, the magic returns :sparkles: Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JAZkXtpi5l
–The Bad Batch (January 4, 2023), season two of the animated series
–Ahsoka (2023), Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano gets her own Obi Wan-style showcase
–Skeleton Crew (2023), about a group of kids (“but it is not a kids show,” according to creator Jon Watts) who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy; also, Jude Law!
–The Mandalorian (2023), the season three teaser has Baby Yoda and Babu Frik (or maybe a different Anzellan? My apologies to the Anzellan community). What more do you need?
“You are a Mandalorian no more.”
The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2w6UcQYJKK
–Indiana Jones 5 (June 30, 2023), a teaser was screened (but not released to the public) and it looks promising — Harrison Ford’s age is tied into the theme of the film, and director James Mangold seems to have effectively balanced nostalgia and a new pulp-style adventure. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will provide the comedic relief.
–Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11), two clips were shown: Angela Bassett’s Ramonda telling off a room of politicians for why she doesn’t share Wakanda’s precious Vibranium while Danai Gurira as Okoye and Michaela Coel as Aneka kick the butts of some gun-toting goons, and a new action-focused teaser that once again ends with a shot of Black Panther without revealing the hero’s identity
The cast of Black Panther #WakandaForever is here! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/IjX35xW0AB
–Ironheart (2023), a genius teenager (Dominique Thorne) builds an Iron Man-like suit
–Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Febuary 17, 2023), the trailer isn’t “coming out for awhile,” according to Kevin Feige, but it was shown at D23. In the footage, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) enter the Quantum Realm, where they encounter Bill Murray (not the actual Bill Murray, sadly, but a character played by him) and Jonathan Majors’ scene-stealing Marvel baddie Kang. But the best part of the clip: the “you have no good car ideas” guy from I Think You Should Leave calls Ant-Man “Spider-Man.” Put him in every Marvel movie.
–Werewolf By Night (October 7), the special starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly is a throwback to black-and-white monster movies
Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, streaming October 7 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XYIGMVG6dE
–Secret Invasion (2023), you can watch for yourself in the trailer below (welcome to the MCU, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman)
"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."
Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/1bnG4KBL0D
–Armor Wars (TBD), Tony Stark’s armor gets into the wrong hands and it’s up to Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes to fix things in the Disney+ series
Just announced at #D23Expo, Don Cheadle will return in Marvel Studios’ Armor Wars, coming to @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/y4sxrInwAk
–Loki (2023), the MCU’s first show to get a second season takes place where season one left out. “How did I get there?” is how Owen Wilson described the new episodes. A highlight is the addition to Everything Everywhere All At Once and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star Ke Huy Quan to the cast.
–Echo (2023), after being introduced in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox returns as Echo, the MCU’s first deaf superhero
–Daredevil: Born Again (2024), Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil in the 18-episode series
–Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024), Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) big-screen solo showcase as Captain America also stars Tim Blake Nelson, last season in 2008’s Incredible Hulk as The Leader.
–Thunderbolts (2024), a “ragtag team” of not-Avengers starring Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
–The Marvels (July 28, 2023), bringing together Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (and Goose the “cat”)
–Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16), I don’t know if the long-awaited Avatar sequel will be good, but based on the six scenes that were screened to the D23 crowd, including two set primarily underwater, it’s going to, at the very least, look amazing
Pandora’s beauty awaits.
Brand-new concept art has arrived for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, in theaters December 16. pic.twitter.com/EcPFDsodcQ
