In a move that’s already making Scott Pilgrim vs. The World fans very happy, director Edgar Wright has revealed that an all-new expanded soundtrack will release later this summer, and it will finally include Brie Larson‘s scene-stealing cover of Metric’s “Black Sheep.” Wright announced the expanded soundtrack on Instagram along with a clip of Larson performing as Envy Adams, who was inspired by Metric singer Emily Haines, and even wore one of her outfits that Haines graciously provided for the film.

Via Instagram:

On July 9th, the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition) will be available on all digital music services. The expanded soundtrack includes demos from Beck and more music from the movie including Brie Larson’s performance of the @metric classic “Black Sheep”

The expanded soundtrack arrives on the heels of a never-before-seen version of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World that hit theaters back in April to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary, which was a bold move during the pandemic. However, Wright had faith that fans would show up to see the film that was specifically designed for the theater experience.

“To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this,” Wright said shortly before the 10th anniversary release.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition) drops on July 9, 2021.

(Via Edgar Wright on Instagram)