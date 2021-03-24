Cult hit Scott Pilgrim vs. the World came out 10 years ago last year, but due to the pandemic, celebrating the anniversary in a theater (the way it should be seen) proved impossible. But now that things are gradually, cautiously, ever-so-slowly returning to normal (99 percent of AMC theaters will be open by the end of the month), it’s time to —

WE ARE SEX-BOB-OMB 1 2 3 4.

A never-before-seen version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is being released in select Dolby Cinema theaters for one week beginning April 30. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems,” co-writer and director Edgar Wright said. “To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this.” It also will tide over fans of Wright’s work until his new film, Last Night in Soho, is released in October.

The stacked cast for the third best comic book movie of the 2010s includes Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Ellen Wong, Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Alison Pill, and Mae Whitman. For ticket information, head here.