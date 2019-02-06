Getty Image

So far, the allegations of sexual misconduct directed at director Bryan Singer haven’t made a dent in his latest film, Bohemian Rhapsody. The Queen biopic has been both a hit and an awards magnet, winning, among others, Best Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes and earning five Oscar nominations. And while it has seven nods at the upcoming British Academy Film Awards, Singer won’t officially win any of them. That’s because the BAFTAs have removed his name from the one trophy that might have had it: Best British Film.

This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that, even though the allegations haven’t been formally proven or not, BAFTA top brass finds them disturbing enough to act immediately, erasing his name from competition mere days before the ceremony. They also released a statement:

“BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr Singer’s suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved. BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this.”

The BAFTAs also noted that producer Graham King and writer Anthony McCarten’s names would remain. A spokesperson from Fox, who distributed the film, said they “fully supports BAFTA’s decision.”