One of the last major cultural events before the pandemic shut down much of the world came during that year’s Academy Awards. Parasite, the latest from acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture. You’ll have to wait a bit longer for his follow-up, which now has a first-look teaser and a semi-far-flung release date.

From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17 pic.twitter.com/bhPnD9IIFS — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) December 5, 2022

The film is called Mickey 17 and it’s based on Edward Ashton’s new sci-fi novel Mickey7. How faithful will Director Bong’s adaptation be, especially considering it adds 10 numbers to the title? Who knows, but the book, as per Variety, concerns an “expendable,” described as “a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim.” Our hero then refuses to let his replacement clone replace him.

The cryptic teaser features its main star, Robert Pattinson, lying naked in some kind of MRI-looking contraption as the camera dollies and spins towards him. The erstwhile Edward Cullen will be joined by Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Mickey 17 won’t be Bong’s first English-language film (presuming it is in English). His two films before Parasite were Snowpiercer and Okja, both of which had international casts, among them Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, and Octavia Spencer (Snowpiercer) and Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, and Giancarlo Esposito (Okja).

Bong’s Mickey 17 is due for theaters on March 29, 2024.

(Via Variety)