Review: ‘Interstellar’ Combines Astrophysics And Magical Thinking

The Singularity Is You!
Interstellar is about saving the people of a dying Earth by trying to solve the mysteries of space. It has simultaneously far too much exposition and not nearly enough. And how could it not? There’s enough to explore here for at least three separate HBO serieses. You’ve got a dying Earth in the years following some kind of Dust Bowl-esque cataclysmic event, where life has largely gotten back to normal but where dust storms are a fact of life, science is frowned upon, and a supernatural force is trying to send McConaughey’s daughter messages through her bookshelf (I could watch an entire Leftovers-style series just about this). Add to that the idea that the world is dying, a fact Michael Caine delivers in about 1.5 mumbly sentences, as if to say “Shhh, don’t get hung up on this part,” then the space travel, the wormholes, the black hole, alien planets, space fights, artificial intelligence, the singularity… It’s too much. It’s WAY too much. It tries to cover three or four planets, 100+ years of Earth time, and up to five dimensions (I’m still unclear on whether there were four dimensions or five, I think the fifth one might be love) — in ONE MOVIE. It’s both foolhardy and ballsy, and you find yourself laughing at it and admiring it in about equal measure.
Say what you will about Christopher Nolan, no one else out there is making $165 million special fx extravaganzas that actually feel like a vision, and not just someone trying to give you what they think you want to see. Overhyped? Maybe (also, guilty), but it’s a noble kind of hype. People line up to see Christopher Nolan’s vision, not his take on their favorite story.
One thing to know about Christopher Nolan’s vision is that it’s very dorky. You can feel him getting wild-eyed and animated whenever he’s trying to articulate some phenomenon of quantum physics. And when he does make the occasional stab at humor, it’s with all the awkwardness of a calculus professor telling a knock-knock joke. It can be endearing in the same way too. Aw, Christopher Nolan isn’t good with feelings and he knows it! It’s so cute! Look at him blush as he tries to create human connections between the characters!
Space-time is the Nolan brothers’ sandbox in Interstellar, and it’s at its best when it’s using the story as a way to illustrate the most out-there concepts of astrophysics – black holes, singularity, relativity, why Matthew McConaughey is so handsome. The nature of this kind of science is so unfathomable to the human brain that we need to constantly create analogies. “If singularity is the pearl, the black hole is the oyster,” goes one line. Likewise, it’s one thing to hear that time moves slower nearer a black hole, but another to see how that might affect humans and our miniscule life spans. True, a character clumsily makes this exact point through dialog, and Nolan has already used the relative-time concept as a narrative device in Inception, but his passion for this kind of science is contagious. And who wouldn’t want to see an episode of Cosmos where Matthew McConaughey explains the universe like it was the chassis on his Lincoln?
While Nolan seems most at home worshiping science and using his characters only as much as he needs someone there to explain a “gentle singularity,” he once again creates a preposterously knotted plot. Trying to resolve it inevitably forces him to go beyond the known universe and imagine what else might be. And what do we find once we cross the limits of human knowledge, in Nolan world? Well, it looks a lot like religion. Humans fly right into the teeth of the universe’s greatest mystery only to discover that they were the center of it all along. If Prometheus was “what if you met God and he didn’t like you,” Interstellar is “what if you met God and he was you?” What if your own daddy issues were literally the most important thing in the entire universe? (The Big Bang was your dad’s sperm hitting your mom’s egg, and so forth). The science worship starts to look a lot like self worship. The fundamentalist right could have a field day with this one.
Poor Anne Hathaway supposedly came out of her self-imposed pout hiatus for this, and the Nolan brothers saddle her with easily the film’s worst scene, where her no-nonsense short-haired biologist character introduces a theretofore unknown love interest and sparks a Beckett-esque tete-a-tete about the scientific value of love. Dude, what? We just watched you crash land on an alien planet and survive a thousand-foot tidal wave, you think we give a shit about your boyfriend drama? If she took a year off because people didn’t like her before, she might have to sit out the next five after this one. I still like her though. She’s got moxie, and pouty lips.
There’s always an on the one hand/on the other hand dynamic with Nolan. The best thing about him is that he inspires you to imagine, to dream far beyond the limits of your daily universe, to think magically. The worst thing about him is that he forces you to think magically, because his pathologically convoluted plots don’t really work if you don’t. There are just so many “wait, what?” moments that you eventually start to submit and obey. “Fine, just tell me what happens next.” For a story inspired by staring up at the stars, you never get much time to ponder. You’re always rushing to the next conflict with preposterously dire consequences. So, on the one hand, high stakes, emotional investment. On the other hand, a quasi-fascistic relationship to the audience. Thrilling action, exhausting plot, and so on.
Chris Nolan is not the kind of storyteller who charms you, who you can imagine shrugging and saying, “But hey, what do I know?” He’s the kind of storyteller you imagine staring intensely off into the middle distance, chin between thumb and forefinger saying “What is the meaning of life, you ask? That is a good question, I will find this out for you,” and then blasting off in some kind of steam-powered hydroplane he built in his garage.
I can understand if that’s not everyone’s cup of tea, or if it comes off bloated or pompous, but I think that’s just the way Christopher Nolan thinks. Dude’s wackadoodle, like a model airplane hobbyist reading Stephen Hawking on too much Adderall. He has his quirks and pet plots, but I’m always fascinated to hear his latest dispatch from the edge of sanity.
GRADE: A for ambition, B- for execution. Call it a B. Go see it regardless. (in 70mm IMAX, the way I saw it, if you can)
I actually thought the heart and emotional investments with mcconaughey were the backbone of this film after all the “cool space stuff”
At the end of the day, it is a story about heart and emotional investments and space stuff.
At the end of the day, it’s a story about family.
@MonkeyButt I thought that too, but I almost think the family stuff was an afterthought, because if that’s true then there are some serious missteps in it. No spoilers, but the conflict between Tom and Murphy, and the end of the film, needed some serious polishing.
Pretty much agree with all of this. It really could have been stretched into a planned trilogy filmed at one time if someone was crazy enough to give Nolan $300m to do that. My (probably) unreasonable expectations left me a little disappointed, but there is still alot of good stuff here.
Been hearing the same from other reviewers. As someone who loves space porn and devours space specials like a nut, I was looking forward to it. I’m tempering my expectations now.
It’s for sure not another Prometheus, I think having low expectations is a good thing because then you can be pleasantly surprised like I was. All I knew about it was: Nolan. Space stuff. Lukewarm reviews that I hadn’t read, had also not watched trailers, I had an awesome time.
So if I finally finish watching Cosmos on Netflix tonight, will I like this movie even more?
The reviews have bummed me out because so many of them have been mixed, and I’m really really hoping this doesn’t turn into another Prometheus, but god dammit I’m seeing it tomorrow just for that glorious, incredibly moving first trailer alone.
This review has kind of confirmed my ehhh for this movie. My read of this review is that Vince didn’t really like the movie as much as he liked the idea of the movie, and he really wanted to like this movie a lot, so it was either A) still like it a lot but feel kinda icky about it, or B) flip out in the other direction like so much of the nerd herd has. So this was the less reactionary take.
In short, I’ll pass.
I find Anne Hathaway terribly annoying, and I’m sure Nolan could have found someone better.
If this was a 4 hour spectacle broken up into fifteen minute single takes a piece and the most completely out of left field ending ever, we’d be calling this a cinematic masterpiece.
But seriously, I’m glad that Nolan’s out there because too often we either get the arthouse schlock of directors trying to be TOO auteur or completely phoning it in cash grabs. It’s nice to see storytellers actually aiming to balance out a story with vision but still trying to keep a broader audience in mind.
I was with you until “broader audience.” Therein lies conundrum.
“A for ambition” sounds a lot like damnation with faint praise. The film Vince describes sounds just awful, but in the end he gives it high marks. Kind of like the teacher giving the middle schooler a high grade for being one of the smarter kids in the class, despite having turned in botched assignments. My guess is that because science fiction cinema has been hijacked by comic book level magical thinking, when someone actually employs some real science, those of us who’ve read Arthur C. Clark feel compelled to give ’em some props. The problem is that good science doesn’t automatically equal good cinema.
On the plus side, my expectations are so incredibly low here, that I may actually end up enjoying this thing.
Nah, I always give movies credit for going big even if they don’t entirely pan out. Prometheus, Transcendence, Noah, Snowpiercer. If it feels like the director was so inspired he lost his mind a little bit I always accept some messiness as part of the bargain.
@Vince Mancini Transcendence get’s no credit. NONE AT ALL. The rest have their merits and Interstellar trumps them all. I know that doesn’t sound like real praise. But I agree with this review. The film has problems, but it’s still really great.
I found myself wishing Arthur C. Clarke were alive to see it.
Not that anyone cares (is there a cool kids acronym for that?) NTAC, but I’m not sure why Chris Nolan gets all this worship and status. Momento was a decent, low budget, breakout film, that had its warts, but worked because of the strength of the idea. Following was interesting but entirely forgettable. The Prestige was a swing and miss. comic movies done dark & gritty, not exactly great filmmaking, sorry. INception was original, intriguing, and fun, and certainly his best work. The Superman thing was shit on a stick. And this sounds, and looks from the trailers like Contact meets Signs – there I said it.
IN summation – that’s not a great resume. It’s got a good opener in Momento, and a good strong creative original follow-up in Inception. Then a lot of noise, that is rather sophomoric.
You conveniently left out his three biggest movies in that trilogy he’s primarily known for
He get’s worship and status, because hit or miss (I personally think the Batman movies were a bit of a miss despite Ledger) he attempts to make films that are not your usual fair, and is able to bring people into the theatre. He’s one of the few directors working today who gets’ big budgets to make movies that are based on original ideas.
I don’t think he’s at the top of his game yet, but I think he shows a lot of promise.
I’m hovering near your camp AB. I actually thought Memento was a wonderful and highly original bit of film making and have felt a bit let down by everything since, despite the guy’s obvious mastery of “the mechanics” of cinema. “Insomnia” seemed to entirely miss the point of the original (vastly superior) Norwegian film from which it was adapted. The Prestige set itself up as a potentially intriguing drama about parlor magic, but had nowhere to go and relied in the end on a cheezy science fiction device. The Batman films seemed to be a little ashamed of being Batman films, and ended up progressively marginalizing the character. As dream films go, Inception felt more like a film about gaming, what with its levels and Call Of Duty finale. Yet I’ve always held out hope for his films, because he seems to have… I dunno…a vision?
I think the vision is part of it – you see what hes trying to do, even if it doesnt quite work. And thats another part of it – he never fails badly. Miss the moon but land among the stars, or however that cheesy bullshit goes. Its not like he doesn’t know what he’s doing, its more like when you’re on a long train of thought about something and it doesn’t necessarily end up where you thought it would, but he’s doing it with a couple hundred million dollars and a film studio.
But for me, the biggest thing is that his ideas are not only interesting, but developed enough to be worth thinking about after the movie. I think part of the reason Inception was such a big success was the ending – it reduced the whole idea into a simple question: did it stop spinning? People love this stuff, and with Inception EVERYONE got to join in. Like Lost, but… with an actual direction, a strong idea behind it.
Nolan makes interesting films. They’re not perfect, but they’re neither pandering nor obtuse. They’re developed to the point where even when the ideas fail, its interesting to think about why. People aren’t exactly braindead, brainsleeping more like it; and they still get excited when something truly interesting comes along. Its inevitable in this age of hype and hero worship that people get carried away, but better him than so many others.
I saw it in 35 MM. It’s one of those movies you really need to see on the big screen. I loved it. It has its faults but overall it was an amazing experience.
Agreed.
That sounds like about what I expected from Trailers. I’m pumped to go see it though, I even got my girlfriend excited to see it and I didn’t even have promise that there would be a dancing baby tree as a pay off.
I dug it, with about the same qualms as those listed in this review. I was delighted to see Rust Cohle in “time is a flat circle” land–my emotional investment in “Rust” definitely added to my ability to be moved by “Cooper.” No film I can think of felt more like actually being in space, and I am glad that the final pay-offs were much more positive than “Gravity,” where it turns out that we’ve littered space so much to have satellite tv and blackberries that it’s nearly impossible to leave the planet at all any more. There was a majesty to “Interstellar” that I deeply appreciated.
Had a chance to see this today but I saw Birdman instead. Birdman rules. Might see this later.
Had a similar dilemma but with Nightcrawler.
I loved it, and the cringey Nolan dialogue was less than usual which is great.
I couldn’t stop thinking about how amazing McConaughey is. How melodramatic would the movie have been with all the crying and screaming coming from someone like Leo?
Nolan’s movies are great on first watch. GREAT. Then you think about them, maybe watch them again, and they tend to fall apart. Hard.
I loved the experience of Interstellar. But, yeah, there are a lot of things that are soooo annoying. Like both female characters. What was his direction of set for every Jessica Chastain scene, just be a pissed off irrational bitch again? It’s so one dimensional (boom)!
I saw it in 70MM last night, and this film will make love to your eyeballs.
It’s on the low end of Nolan films for me, but even that’s a pretty high bar.
I saw it at Arclight La Jolla on Tuesday in the 35mm. I’m sure I would be able to tell the difference if the screens were side by side, but to be honest, without that direct comparison, I feel like I might as well have just watched it on digital. But I don’t think Arclight charges any differently for the tickets (15.50 either way), so whatevs, support Nolan’s sort-of-but-not-really-cause-its-not-70mm-IMAX vision, I guess.
Good movie though. This review is very fair. Pro Tip about that Arclight: If you go see a movie there on premiere night, they do trivia for prizes like movie posters and free tickets, and the questions come DIRECTLY from the film’s Wiki page. Won me some free stuff just as I sat down.
Really liked it, but goddamn there are some cheesy lines. Without getting spoilery, at one point, they are trying a super crazy apace maneuver, one character says something like, “But that isn’t possible,” and McConnaughey responds with a gem of “it isn’t posssible but it is necessary.”
Wait, what? I bought into the whole time-dilation, but I gotta draw the line somewhere.
I liked it! And I may or may not have cried at a couple points in the movie…
Particularly Anne Hathaway’s scenes.
I liked it. A lot. It had it’s warts, all very nicely pointed out in the review, but I felt they were mostly forgivable in the grand scheme of the movie.
Except for one thing. The truck. That fucking 2012-ish Dodge Ram was being used in almost the entire movie. A movie that already starts an ambiguous number of years in the future (10? 20? 40?), where science is a bit frowned upon and nobody spends their time chasing the next gadget anymore, and Matty McC has spent so many years in space that his kid’s kid is almost old enough to work the farm he left behind, using the same Dodge Ram! Now that I think about it, all the cars were 2010 (+/-) model year cars. If they aren’t making any more cars in this farm-economy future, then OK, fine. But how the fuck does everyone keep all those cars running for that long in that future?
Good point. I had the same thought about the clothes. Is The Gap still around 100 years from now?