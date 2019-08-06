20th Century Fox

Cameron Diaz hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2014’s Annie remake, but it wasn’t until 2018 that she made her retirement official. “I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies,” she told her The Sweetest Thing co-stars Christina Applegate and Selma Blair, her third most well-known on-screen trio after Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona in the Shrek franchise and the Angels in Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Between those films, and There’s Something About Mary, The Mask, and My Best Friend’s Wedding, Diaz was one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

But she has no intention of ending her retirement any time soon.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time. The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public,” Diaz told InStyle magazine. “I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing. Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.” She added, “At this point, I’ve done so much, I feel fulfilled with the adventures I’ve sought out in my life.”

Originally a model, Diaz made her movie debut in The Mask with Jim Carrey when she was 22 years old — she then landed near-constant work until Annie, so it’s hard to blame her for wanting a break. It also doesn’t hurt that she reportedly made $42 million for Bad Teacher and Lord Farquaad-knows how much for the Shrek movies. Shrek 5 (5hrek?) will always be waiting for her.

(Via InStyle)