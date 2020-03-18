Universal Pictures hasn’t made an official announcement about the release date for Candyman being postponed yet, but considering it’s a movie coming out in 2020, it’s only a matter of time. The Nia DaCosta-directed, Jordan Peele-produced “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror classic is one of the year’s most anticipated films, but if, like Bow Wow Wow, you want Candy now, there’s still a way to get your fix.

Vanessa Williams, the only actress to appear in both 1992’s Candyman and 2020’s Candyman, will be live-tweeting the original movie on Wednesday. Hey, that’s today! “@NessaWilliams is taking over Shadow and Act’s Twitter for a #LockedDownLiveTweet of the original 1992 #Candyman,” tweeted Shadow and Act. “Stream it on @netflix and tweet along with us at 1pm/4pm ET!” That’s right: Candyman is available on Netflix, along with other worthwhile horror movies like The Witch, Green Room, and The Ring, so it’s easy enough to tweet along with Williams. Ask her about this piece of IMDb trivia:

Tony Todd negotiated a bonus of $1,000 for every bee sting he suffered during filming; he was stung 23 times.

Or maybe:

The effects crew had a blacksmith make Candyman’s hook, but when they went to pick it up, the blacksmith refused to sell it to them. Once he’d heard it was for a Clive Barker horror movie, the devout Christian blacksmith had misgivings about the project.

Here’s more information on the tweet-along.

TODAY: @NessaWilliams is taking over Shadow And Act’s Twitter for a #LockedDownLiveTweet of the original 1992 #Candyman! Stream it on @netflix and tweet along with us at 1pm/4pm ET! https://t.co/78yNZUarlq pic.twitter.com/57VV8m2g5y — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) March 18, 2020

