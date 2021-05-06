Back in March, Marvel Comics announced it will introduce the first gay Captain America in a brand new mini-series starting in June, and now, the comics giant is back to unveil another new Cap who will make his debut in the road-traveling story. In another historic first, Joe Gomez will be introduced as the “Captain America of the Kickapoo Tribe.” This new Native American Cap will meet up with Steve Rogers, Bucky, Sam Wilson, and John Walker (yup, the guy from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as the four travel across the country on a mission to find Cap’s stolen shield.

Created by geoscientist and Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger and Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation artist David Cutler, the new Native American Cap will appear in The United States of Captain America #3, which will explore Joe’s origin story as he finally gets a chance to meet Steve Rogers. Here’s how Darcie Little Badger described this new addition to the Captain American pantheon to Marvel:

“See, Joe Gomez is a construction worker, a builder in a world plagued by destruction. Every time a spaceship crashes into a bridge or a supervillain transforms a whole city block into rubble, people like Joe make things whole again. Work like that may seem thankless, but Joe genuinely enjoys helping his community survive and thrive. That’s why he won’t charge elders for home repair services (the Joe Gomez senior discount is 100%). That’s also why he’s willing to risk his life to save others. I know lots of people like Joe–many of them my Indigenous relatives–so it was wonderful to help develop a character with his values, strength, and extreme crane-operating skills.”

You can scope out artwork for Joe Gomez’s Marvel Comics debut below:

(Via Marvel Comics)