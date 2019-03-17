Marvel

In its second weekend, Captain Marvel, whose title character is poised to replace Tony Stark as the leader of the MCU, soared past the $250 million mark, reaching around $266 million after 10 days at the box office with an impressive $69 million second weekend. It’s the second best second weekend for a March release ever, behind only the $90 million earned by Beauty and the Beast. It’s tracking slightly ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and slightly behind Captain America: Civil War, meaning if it continues on its current trajectory, it’ll earn about $400 million stateside, good for the seventh best entry into the MCU. In just 10 days, it’s also surpassed the entire totals of Amazing Spider-Man 2 , Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Doctor Strange. Worldwide, Captain Marvel is also expected to cross the $700 million mark and become globally the biggest grossing film of the year, so far.

Not bad, right? One interesting note about the second weekend totals is that, though even with Captain Marvel, more men than women have been turning out, the percentage of women seeing the movie in the second weekend grew to 47 percent, compared to 42 percent in its opening weekend.

Captain Marvel was obviously the big story this weekend (as it was last weekend), but there were three new wide releases, as well as a Spanish-language film that performed very well in less than 500 theaters. The animated film Wonder Park took second place with around $16 million. The Paramount production has been brewing since 2014, although it has been without a director since January 2018, after Dylan Brown was fired for sexual misconduct. Reviews for the film have been dreadful (30 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), and what’s even more remarkable is that the marketing for the film never seems to mention that it’s a cancer movie about a young girl battling depression while her Mom is sick. It’d probably be a good idea to mention that in the trailers before parents decide to take their small children. In any respect, it looks like Paramount will eventually have to take a write down on the $100 million pic.