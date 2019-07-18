Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Thursday, July 18th, 2019, right in the middle of San Diego Comic-Con, the first teaser trailer for Tom Hooper’s upcoming film adaptation of the musical Cats was released. Everyone was there — Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, a bunch of giant pieces of furniture and props meant to make the movie’s world appear more cat-like. And yet, despite the seemingly nonsensical promise of “digital fur technology,” what audiences ended up getting was something equally beautiful and horrifying.

The industry was well aware that the first Cats trailer was going to drop sometime late on Thursday. However, when the official Twitter account for Working Title, one of the companies producing the film, revealed that it would be dropping at 10 p.m. local time, everyone stateside quickly realized that they would get the chance to see said digital fur technology in action before the sun had set. So, everyone watched it and… and… well, nobody quite knows what to think or say at this point.