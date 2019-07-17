Universal Pictures

Some time ago now, it was revealed that Taylor Swift would be among the stars of a film adaptation of Cats, the phenomenally successful Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Now Universal Pictures has shared a behind the scenes look at the making of the movie, in which Swift talks about working on the film, alongside co-stars Idris Elba, James Corden, Judy Dench, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, and Rebel Wilson.

In the “A Look Inside” video, Swift gave a hint about the movie’s direction, suggesting it won’t be a facsimile reproduction of the Broadway show, saying, “We got to update it in ways that I think are just so, so, so great.” Of course, she also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be involved, saying, “I just was really excited and so honored to get to be a part of this. […] This musical is timeless.”

She also talked about her own history with performing, saying, “My first memories of performance go back to when I was in Pennsylvania growing up. My favorite thing was getting to be theatrical, to tell a story, and I’ve always brought that sort of narrative element to my live shows.” As for the process of making the film, she said, “Everybody’s working really long hours rehearsing every day, and it’s fun.”

The video also noted that a trailer will be released on Friday, July 19. In the meantime, watch the video above.