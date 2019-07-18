The ‘Cats’ Trailer Will Genuinely Make You Wonder What You Just Watched

The first trailer for Cats, starring Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, and Taylor Swift (which is also my dream dinner party), is here. It’s… something! When I first watched the trailer, I was at a loss. Then I watched it three more times and, yeah, still nothing. Director Tom Hooper clearly put a lot of effort into making the human-sized cats as, uh, human-sized cats-y as possible, but there’s something genuinely, if unintentionally upsetting about seeing Swift’s face on a feline’s body. Even when she’s not sprinkling cat food.

Cats, which also stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward, opens on December 20, the same day as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

