What have you accomplished during quarantine? It’s been over six months since much of the nation hunkered indoors, for fear of a rampaging super-virus that (still!) isn’t going away any time soon. More enterprising folks, such as Kevin Smith, have used the time to make like William Shakespeare during the bubonic plague and make their own King Lear. (Or so the story goes.) Channing Tatum has finished a project, too: He’s written a children’s book, which is already set to be published next year.

It’s called The One and Only Sparkella, and it’s a picture book described by its publisher as “a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter.” It details a little girl named Ella attending school for the first time, which doesn’t start off so well, partly because of her sparkle-heavy couture. “But with a little help from her dad,” the description reads, “she soon learns the importance of just being herself, no matter what other people say.”

On Instagram, Tatum described the genesis of the book, his first. No surprise that it’s the product of spending a lot of time hunkering down with his own young daughter. “Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” Tatum wrote. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

In his author’s bio on the publisher’s site, it reads that though the actor is best known for two 21 Jump Streets and as many Magic Mikes “his favorite role to date is being father to his six-year-old daughter, Everly, who loves sparkly, rainbow-y things.” Altogether now: Awwwwwww.

And now get back to creating something as charming as Channing Tatum’s The One and Only Sparkella, which is scheduled to be released on May 4, 2021.

