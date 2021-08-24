Via Sony
Movies

‘Spider-Man’ Fans Are Convinced (Or Not?) That Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Appears In The ‘No Way Home’ Trailer

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Surely, you’re aware by now that Sony went and dropped the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, which has opened up all sorts of possibilities, including a few certainties: (1) Peter Parker is a Public Enemy Number One following the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene, in which J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposed his identity and fingered him as the killer of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal); (2) Doctor Strange starts f*cking around with the multiverse in order to make everyone forget that Peter is Spider-Man; and (3) Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) is back to cause more villainous fallout.

We don’t yet know whether we’ll see former Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in this film. Their presence has been denied, but speculation runs rampant, and let’s face it: everyone wants to see a certain meme come to live-action life onscreen. In the meantime, a little trailer moment (around the 0:30 mark) has fans intrigued, to say the very least. That would be the moment screenshotted above, where a hard-hitting attorney slams paperwork down in Peter Parker’s face.

Rude, I know, but who is this guy? Clearly, the Powers That Be want us to be curious about this man’s identity, since they didn’t show his face, and speculation is currently running rampant that it could be Charlie Cox’s MCU character (previously seen on Netflix’s now-defunct round of Marvel shows). That would be Matt Murdock/Daredevil, the Ivy League-educated lawyer who ended up practicing in New York City while being sweet on Hell’s Kitchen. The character’s “limbo” waiting period has come to an end, so he should fair game for Sony, should they want to use him in No Way Home, possibly to throw the book at Peter Parker or to continue doing the defense-attorney thing.

Fans are now in an intense debate regarding whether this could be Murdock’s arms, waist, and, you know, booty.

So, is this screenshot negative evidence or confirmation of Murdock? Also, what of Charlie Cox’s infamous hip-to-waist ratio?

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait until the film’s release date (December 17) to find out the answer to this pressing mystery.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Songs By The Who, Ranked
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Tinashe’s ‘333’ Highlights Her Impressive Versatility While Advocating For Trust In The Process
by:
Kississippi’s Ebullient, Vulnerable ‘Mood Ring’ Is A Springboard From Basement Emo To Arena Pop
by: Twitter
×