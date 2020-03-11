Charlie Sheen Is Denying Corey Feldman’s Claim That He ‘Raped’ Corey Haim

In (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, a crowdfunded documentary that premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, actor Corey Feldman claims that Charlie Sheen raped his friend Corey Haim while the two were filming 1986’s Lucas.

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said in the film about Haim, who was 13 years old at the time (Sheen was 19), according to Entertainment Weekly. “He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.’”

Sheen, who previously sued the National Enquirer for publishing similar claims in 2017 (the parties settled in 2018), has denied the accusation. “These sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” his publicist told People. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in 2017, Haim’s mother alleged that it wasn’t Sheen who sexually abused her son, but [actor Dominick] Brascia… Brascia, who Feldman also accused of abusing Haim in the documentary, has previously denied the allegation. “It’s totally not true,” he told Perez Hilton in 2016. “I’m as shocked as anyone else [as Haim] was one of my good friends.”

“My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up,” Judy Haim added. “If my son was here to hear all of this, he would throw up.” (Haim died in 2010.) (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys is available on the My Truth Doc website.

(Via People)