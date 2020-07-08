NETFLIX
Charlize Theron Had To Conquer One Of Her Biggest Fears For ‘The Old Guard’

Senior Pop Culture Editor

It’s hard to imagine Charlize Theron being of scared anything. But for her new movie The Old Guard, the Oscar winner had to face one of her biggest fears: horses. Cars driven by War Boys with a dude playing a flame-throwing guitar on the roof? No sweat. But horses? That’s a different story, because when Theron was 11 years old, she was thrown off a horse. “I was unconscious for a few hours, and I broke my collarbone,” she told Vogue in 2007. But The Old Guard required her to get back into the saddle, literally.

“For some reason on this film, I decided to finally address that fear,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was the thing I definitely gave the most time to, even though there was very little of it in the movie. I’m really grateful that I got to have that experience because it was a good one for me to get over. I love horses. I want my children to be around horses. But I always had this fear when I was on them that something could go terribly wrong at any instant. So it was like a metaphor for my life in a weird way, this movie. It was therapeutic for me.”

Now that Theron has faced her fear of horses, she can add another trick to her arsenal.

Am I secretly pitching a John Wick/Atomic Blonde crossover? Maybe…

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

