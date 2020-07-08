It’s hard to imagine Charlize Theron being of scared anything. But for her new movie The Old Guard, the Oscar winner had to face one of her biggest fears: horses. Cars driven by War Boys with a dude playing a flame-throwing guitar on the roof? No sweat. But horses? That’s a different story, because when Theron was 11 years old, she was thrown off a horse. “I was unconscious for a few hours, and I broke my collarbone,” she told Vogue in 2007. But The Old Guard required her to get back into the saddle, literally.

“For some reason on this film, I decided to finally address that fear,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was the thing I definitely gave the most time to, even though there was very little of it in the movie. I’m really grateful that I got to have that experience because it was a good one for me to get over. I love horses. I want my children to be around horses. But I always had this fear when I was on them that something could go terribly wrong at any instant. So it was like a metaphor for my life in a weird way, this movie. It was therapeutic for me.”

Now that Theron has faced her fear of horses, she can add another trick to her arsenal.

Am I secretly pitching a John Wick/Atomic Blonde crossover? Maybe…

